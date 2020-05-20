Letter to the Editor: CMP tactics getting more sleazy

After spending close to 10 million on disingenuous advertising over the last few months, CMP/Avangrid/Hydro Quebec just signed up for another 5 million in television propaganda.

Now, for the second time in a month, their team of high priced lawyers are suing the State of Maine to try and keep the people from an opportunity to vote on a project we stood out in the cold to legally gather signatures for.

This after CMP spokesman Thorn Dickenson repeatedly stated last year that the people of Maine deserve to have their say in this.

So let me summarize: 2 foreign companies are suing the state and spending millions to keep the people from an opportunity to vote on a project many of us feel changes the nature of this state indefinitely.

Meanwhile our grassroots initiative marches on, with 5 dollar Fridays and town hall style meetings and messaging.

Join us out here: https://www.nocmpcorridor.com/

Check out the spending details here: https://ballotpedia.org/Maine_NECEC_Transmission_Project_Certificate_Initiative_(2020)

Darryl Wood

New Sharon