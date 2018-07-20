Letter to the Editor: CMP’s ‘Clean Energy Connect’ proposal is a bad idea

CMP’s proposed transmission line is a bad idea for Franklin County and all of Maine. Sure, this plan will enrich CMP and Hydro-Quebec shareholders. But the benefits CMP alleges you and I will see - even if they were to manifest - don’t in any way counterbalance the negative impacts, environmental and otherwise, that this line will undoubtedly cause if approved. This massive “Big Dig” would trash remote wild places, harm brook trout and deer populations, and do absolutely nothing to reduce air pollution. It would also be a massive eyesore on our remote western mountains, slicing right through the beautiful Kennebec Gorge and even overshadowing the Appalachian Trail.

When are we going to learn that when we allow powerful corporations to destroy our Maine environment, they win and we lose? I call upon our Franklin County Commissioners, our local selectmen and other Maine decision-makers to put Maine first and withhold their support for this ill-advised project.

Scott Cronenweth

