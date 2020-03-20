Letter to the Editor: CMP’s corridor isn’t going away

CMP's corridor isn't going away, so I'm asking people to help me out in stopping it. Maine DEP is about to approve the corridor, which we all know is bad for Maine's environment. Please join me in writing to Maine DEP today about why you believe CMP's corridor would be bad for Maine's environment.

You can e-mail your comment to Maine DEP: NECEC.DEP@maine.gov.

Or you can write via snail mail to Maine DEP no later than March 27th.

Jim Beyer

Maine DEP

State House Station #17

Augusta, ME. 04333

Make sure your comments are polite and focused on why DEP approving CMP's corridor would be bad for Maine's environment!

Carol Howard

New Gloucester