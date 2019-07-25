Letter to the Editor: Collins’ cowardice

There was a time when Senator Susan Collins was known for having the courage of her convictions, but that quality is now sorely lacking. Her most recent attempt to have it all ways without risking anything was in her weak response to President Trump’s racist comments regarding Representatives Omar, Ocasio-Cortes, Presley, and Tlaib. “Go back where you came from” has been a racist taunt from the beginning of the Republic, thrown over the years at Jews, Italians, the Irish, Eastern Europeans, Asians, and now people of color. There is nothing accidental or unintended about this slogan. It certainly means nothing to our President that his targets happen to be American citizens who have chosen the high calling of public service.

Instead of reacting to this with the sharp condemnation called for, Collins repeats the lies that these people are socialists and anti-Semites, as though political differences might justify the racist catcalls our President encourages. Senator Collins then weakly asks that the president “take his comments down.”

When the very fabric of our society and the integrity of our Republic are challenged by those who do their best to divide, Senator Collins should rise to the occasion rather than stoop.

Steve Bien

Jay