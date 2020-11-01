Letter to the Editor: Commissioners denied you a vote – replace them with Maiuri and Fowler

Angry about not having a chance to vote on the corridor referendum on this ballot? A lot of us are. But did you know our current Franklin County Commissioners denied you a chance to vote on another referendum this election?

It’s true. They blocked you from voting on whether or not to increase the number of County Commissioners, an effort that would have given Franklin County residents better representation. Reported in May, a Daily Bulldog article that folks might have missed said, “Commissioners also unanimously voted to not hold a referendum on expanding the number of commissioners from three to five” after the legislature passed a referendum for Franklin County to vote on.*

The current Commissioners clearly didn’t think our having a say was important.

Certainly not if it meant they’d have less power ... that they’d be prevented from controlling the county government to force their personal agenda, and no longer be able to override the budget committee or move forward on unpopular actions, with just two votes.

Of course they claim it was because of concerns over potential cost of printing ballots, but they could have easily covered any minimal amount it might have cost out of the undesignated “reserve” fund. The one they keep redirecting funds allocated and raised in taxes for other purposes to.

During the budget process this summer, Commissioners Webster and Brann declared they could—and would—unilaterally cut pay and benefits for other elected county officials serving us, but not their own. They had the nerve to override the budget committee’s guidance to decrease the Commissioners’ own pay while arguing the pandemic would require that everyone else tighten their belts. You see, the money is there when the Commissioners ‘need’ it.

You can still have a say by electing Tiffany Maiuri for District 1 (Carthage, Jay, Temple, Wilton, and Washington & Perkins Townships) and Fen Fowler for District 2 (Chesterville, Farmington, and New Sharon). It would bring needed change, transparency and accountability to our County government.

I know Tiffany Maiuri is committed to ensuring our county government is fair and transparent. (She's proposed forming a Charter Committee to address some of the issues mentioned here.) You can check her website - tiff4commissioner.org - and contact her if you have questions.

I like Tiffany’s approach to governing and she’s always finding ways to meet the needs of residents, to invest in their health and safety, without burdening taxpayers. Tiff’s earned my vote!

Gwen Doak

Wilton

*http://www.dailybulldog.com/ db/features/commissioners-set- bid-parameters-for-road-agent- discuss-covid-19-preparations/