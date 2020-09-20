Letter to the Editor: Commissioner’s election is a cross road for Franklin County

Voters have a real and meaningful choice in the election for Franklin County Commissioner for Region 2 (Farmington, Chesterville, New Sharon). In my view this choice is between a forward vision for our community and the "glass half empty" positions taken in the past with the commission ignoring the input of the towns and the will of the voters.

Fenwick Fowler of Farmington is offering to serve and he has meaningful qualifications for the job. He recently retired after 40 years with Western Maine Community Action, serving as Executive Director for 24 years. He knows and loves our community. Most important, he has a vision, in fact multiple visions, for what can be done. His experience is precisely on the county and regional level so important for this job.

Fen sees possibilities for the County to leverage other resources to create real solutions in housing, energy, broadband, health care, transportation and keeping our seniors in their homes, just to name a few. What is impressive in his record is that he has created actual solutions to needs that have then spun off to be self-sustaining additions to our community. 82 High Street and Health Care Navigators are examples. He has ideas now for leading the County to be involved in more such problem solving. This can be done by convening work groups of the stakeholders to design solutions for the County without the expenditure of County funds. He has the discipline to review tight budgets and prioritize needs in these austere times. Where others see obstacles and say it is not our job, Fen sees opportunities to deal with energy transition in a time of climate crisis, recycling, health care delivery, housing rehabilitation and real progress on broadband. As you make a decision on your vote, please just take a second to look at his website: https//fenfowler.weebly.com.

Fen knows us. He has lived in Farmington for 50 years and graduated from UMF. But his perspective now is for the whole region. He has actually worked with all the regional authorities, and up to the State and Federal level to get things done. He has sat on the boards and earned the many awards recognizing his contributions.

Fen now has the time, energy and talent to bring real leadership to the Franklin County Commission. Most important, he has the desire to continue to contribute in this way. This is an election with real policy, vision and qualification differences from which to choose. Fen Fowler has my support and my vote.

Ed David

Farmington