Letter to the Editor: Concerned about Mallett School student drop-offs

I am writing this as a grandmother concerned with the safety of our children being dropped off at the Mallett School on late arrival Wednesdays. It is total chaos at the drop off area! Cars are double and even triple parked, some discharge students and they are running between cars and the handicap drop off spot is used for non-handicap students. Wednesday was the tipping point for me! Someone double parked and totally left their car for 15 minutes. Cars parked by the sidewalk were blocked and could not leave, other cars were going around blocking other inbound traffic.

This was an accident waiting to happen. After 15 minutes, I also had to go around the car and stop in a terrible spot so I could get my 5-year-old out of his car seat and safely to the door. During this time, a gentleman parked in the handicap spot (Note: no handicap sign & NOT a handicap student) was grumbling and honking at me. I told the teacher outside this was chaos. She said: "Report it."

I called the Mallett office and was told they have sent notes home to parents, made announcements to move cars and reported to police to no avail. The unattended car was still parked in the middle of the road when I left. Why would anyone leave their car in the middle of the drive and go into the school for 15+ minutes during such a busy time?

Let's try to come up with some proactive solutions to this problem before someone is hurt. Some thoughts..

Recruit some safety volunteers (parents or community members) to greet cars and escort students to door

Switch bus area and drop off area, cars move single file, student dropped in the circle and car continues. No parking

Improve traffic flow and parking area.

As a taxpayer, I don’t understand why this wasn’t addressed when the new school was designed and built. I dread Wednesday mornings and I pray that no students are ever hurt!



Charlotte Woodcock

Farmington