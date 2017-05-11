Letter to the Editor: Concerned about social service cuts

I am concerned about the cuts and elimination of funding for social services in the Franklin County Budget. The County Commissioners have voted to recommend a cut of $140,000 from program grants for area nonprofits in the 2018 budget. The eight programs impacted would be the Children’s Task Force, Adult Education, Western Maine Transportation, Western Maine Community Action, Greater Franklin Development Corp, Seniors Plus, SAPARS and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

What is alarming is the zeroing out of support for six organizations and the promise to cut the remaining to zero within two years. This is a tremendous shift of policy that has existed for 35 years. Support for organizations that serve the public for both safety and increased economic development is, in my mind, essential to a healthy community.

I visited Richard Davis, Town Manager of Farmington to better understand what the $140,000 in County budget cuts means to my tax bill. We calculated that on a $100,000 property these County cuts would save $4.93. I would prefer to invest in these nonprofits than receive this small tax cut.

Which would you prefer, a tax cut of under $5, or support for local organizations that improve our quality of life?

Fen Fowler

Farmington