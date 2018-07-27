Letter to the Editor: Concerned with PBE

My three children are proud graduates or students at Mount Blue. I work as a research psychologist.

I was intrigued by Proficiency Based Education (PBE) when it was first implemented in RSU9 to replace traditional A-F grading. This spring I began hearing from parents who have always been shoulder-to-shoulder with me fighting to pass the school budget, about their children's negative experiences with PBE.

To find out if this was a widespread viewpoint we surveyed parents, teachers, and others in the school system. We actively recruited PBE users who were for it and against it. 90 parents and teachers responded, writing at length. While there were aspects that people liked (such as allowing each student to go at their own pace and complete work on their own timeline) the vast majority of teachers and parents (84 percent) wrote that they found the new grading system anxiety-producing, imprecise, demoralizing, demotivating for those striving to excel, and encouraging student procrastination. Parents wrote they no longer knew how their child was doing academically, despite close monitoring. Except for a small minority, parents and teachers favor a return to traditional grading. Some begged “please make it stop.” It would be a mistake to dismiss RSU9 concerns as users not understanding the program, a rough rollout, or growing pains.

The most commonly ​reported concerns were tolerance for students submitting late work; teachers’ workload at the end of the grading period due to the work-at-your-own pace philosophy; the replacement of the A-F grading system with a 1-4 proficiency scale which, alarmingly, translates to a 3 for perfect test performance (“meets standard”) on a 4-point scale. All of these criticisms are not misunderstandings. They are integral to the proficiency-based learning philosophy. The doubling of summer school attendance by RSU9 students this summer was another concern. Thirteen parents and students expressed their dissatisfaction at the July 17 school board meeting. No one spoke in favor.

As a professor, I worry the habits being reinforced by PBE. College students are not allowed to re-submit their work at the end of the semester or on their own timeline. That philosophy is not common in the workplace, military, or college. Being able to continually repeat an assignment may be appropriate in earlier grades or circumstances, but I believe this PBE mainstay should not be a universal part of high school preparation for the workforce or college.

What about research on PBE? In my quest to find scholarly, independent research supporting PBE outcomes, I discovered anecdotes and persuasively-worded testimonials on the PBE company websites. There is no research showing improvements in test scores, post-high school work performance, or college performance. In fact, a recent report showed Maine districts with the longest-running PBE programs show a drop in Math proficiency scores. I ask you to heed these cautionary tales of long-term PBE districts and to discontinue experimenting on the children of RSU9 with the teachers caught in the middle.

I realize many years of effort went into preparing for PBE at RSU9. These devoted individuals are sincerely convinced of the benefits of PBE, but our survey suggests they are the small minority. I ask everyone to consider where we will be in one, two or five years if we continue down this path. We will be in the same boat as the districts that have had it much longer than us with no gains and much pain.

If PBE were working or appreciated by students, parents, and teachers I would not be in the painful business of speaking up. I hope others will join me and communicate with their school board members about their PBE opinions,

​pro, or con. ​

Karol Maybury

Wilton