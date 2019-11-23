Letter to the Editor: Congressman Golden has earned support

Since going to Washington to represent Maine CD2, Congressman Jared Golden has shown himself to be an “old school” Maine Representative who cares more about serving his constituents than participating in the current hyper-partisan congressional food fight.

He has held multiple town hall meetings throughout the district, listening to constituent concerns. He has co-sponsored legislation to reduce prescription drug prices in spite of extreme pressure from the pharmaceutical industry. He has successfully pressured the Army Corps of Engineers to release documents related to the CMP power line project and to hold a public hearing in December. He joined, with the rest of the Maine delegation, to try to develop regulations which would protect the right whale without crippling the lobster fishing industry. He authored and passed a bill to improve support for small businesses.

Congressman Golden has earned our respect and admiration for his energy and his devotion to bettering the life of his constituents and deserves our support next November in what will certainly be a hard-fought re-election campaign.



Jay Naliboff MD

Chesterville