Letter to the Editor: Count me in for NECEC

I live in Farmington and have heard a lot about the New England Clean Energy Connect. As an electrical worker, I understand what the project is all about, I have one thing to say. Build the corridor!

NECEC will create more than a thousand megawatts of clean, reliable hydropower that will run from Quebec to Lewiston. That is a game-changer. This new energy will slash our dependence on fossil fuels which is good for our lungs and our wallets! We all know what happens when the weather gets cold and nasty…oil and gas prices go through the roof. But having a stable energy supply like hydropower will protect Mainers from seasonal price spikes. When the mercury plunges, the price of hydropower remains stable. The importance of that should not be overlooked, especially at a time like this when our economic future is so uncertain.

Anything that brings my electric bill down works for me, especially since Massachusetts taxpayers are footing the bill for the entire project and it won’t cost Mainers one red cent.

Count me in when it comes to the NECEC project. It’s a project being built by Mainers, for Mainers and that’s good for Maine.

Andrew Breau

Farmington