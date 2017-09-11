Letter to the Editor: Cuts will impact programs at RSU 9

My name is Ryan Morgan, and I am one of the school board representatives from Farmington, as most of you know. In case my absence has been noted, I've been away from meetings as I have been getting more VA help. Anyways, the board members are volunteers that care for the schools, staff, children, and our communities. Now some are going to attack me for what I just said, and you can call me at 491-7314 to do so in person. I have a freshman and a 3rd grader in the school district. I understand the needs of the school and the needs of people on a fixed income. If you promise not to tell, sometimes when I go to a house and can see the shock of the price to fix an electrical issue on the customer's face, I fix the problem and leave without charging them. I am a strong believer of communities. We are one community that wants to put our kids in a better spot then we were when we left high school.

I'm not going to lie to you - there is some “fluff” in the new budget, but not a million dollars worth. We can’t have this cut without programs going away. Do we want to have our children not play music, play sports, nor have field trips to a learning environment? If you know me I’m not going to be a doom and gloomier. We can cut some as there are places to trim. It's time for the board to go through the budget and see what is there. Either way of how the vote comes out we are losing the sense of community we all want. I ask you to think of your vote with your heart and listen to what YOU feel is best. Whether the vote goes “yes” or “no” I will be involved in the process of looking for cuts for YOU THE COMMUNITY.

Please don’t vote in anger, but with thought regarding everyone involved.

Ryan Morgan

Farmington