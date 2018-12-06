Letter to the Editor: Dec. 9 meeting vital for Kingfield United Methodist Church

Residents of Kingfield and surrounding area,

This is NOT a plea for financial aid.

Kingfield United Methodist Church is going through some changes and we as a church have some very hard decisions to make. Our conference is asking us as a church if we are still vital to this community, and do we still need both the church building and the parish house, as we do not have a pastor right now.

As a church we would like to keep KUMC going strong and continue to be a part of this great community. Also we would like to have your input about our church. We are asking for your input on what the Kingfield United Methodist Church means to you and this community. We are having a gathering on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the church if you would like to attend and let us know your thoughts. KUMC is located at 51 High Street, Kingfield.

If you are unable to attend this gathering, and want to voice your input, you may contact us by mail, KUMC, P.O. Box 342, Kingfield, ME 04947, or email us at kingfieldunitedmethodistchurch@gmail.com, or you may leave a message on our Facebook page---Kingfield United Methodist Church.

Yvonne Woodcock

Kingfield