Letter to the Editor: Details on the PALS program

I wanted to take this opportunity to explain a bit about the new PATHWAYS FOR ALL LEARNERS (PALS) program that has been added to the proposed RSU9 school budget. It is a large addition to the budget and it makes sense that people would like to understand it better.

In recent years, teachers, staff and administration have recognized the increasing needs of mainstream students unable to manage their emotions and behavior. Over the past several months, these staff, along with many parents, shared these concerns at school board meetings. The Board and attendees heard many stories of students disrupting entire classrooms with dangerous, scary and unpredictable behaviors. A child who cannot manage his or her emotions may throw things across the room, swear, spit, and become so agitated and volatile that the rest of the class is forced to leave the classroom for their own safety. When a student behaves in this way it not only affects that child but also the teacher, other students, nearby classrooms, administration, and potentially anyone nearby. We heard from parents and students that this kind of situation not only interrupts learning for that whole class but it is frightening to everyone.

These are not special education students; there is a specific process for a special education evaluation and while it's possible that a student in PALS may go on to need special education supports, that is not the function of PALS. These are also not "bad kids". These are children who are struggling and who don't have the skills to manage the big feelings that they have and don't understand. Parents, of course, do their best at home. Still, some students need extra help. Research shows that early intervention is critical. Teaching kids how to be safe and productive when they are in kindergarten is not only beneficial to that child but also can prevent bigger, more expensive needs as they get older.

The PALS program would create two new classrooms, one for grades K-2 and one for grades 3-5 and will be staffed by specially trained teachers, ed techs, social workers and Behavioral Specialists. These programs will work with the students and their families to identify needs, and provide the teaching, practice and behavioral supports to teach these little ones how to manage their emotions and behavior. The aim of this program is to prepare students to be reintegrated into their regular classrooms, opening up space for new students to participate, so while the program will accommodate 16 students at one time, two-three times that are expected to participate each year.

The benefits of the PALS program will extend far beyond the direct impact to student participants. ALL students in grades K-5 will benefit, as their learning environments will be vastly improved. Classrooms will be able to function peaceably and safely, with students focused on learning.

In an ideal world every student would come to school ready and able to learn and get along with others. That is not the reality, however, and we believe that this program is an opportunity to make a real difference in our classrooms, schools and the larger community.

Respectfully submitted,

Tami Labul

Farmington School Board Representative