Letter to the Editor: Different school budget perspectives deserving of respect

As we head for a vote on the school budget on Aug. 3, we all know that this has been a contentious issue. My opinion is that we have a frugal budget, proven by comparison to other districts, both in terms of total spending per pupil and average salaries. Most increases in recent years have been due to special education requirements that we are by law obligated to fund. I believe the school board has been diligent in trying to keep spending down and provide a budget with no tax increase (now there is a minimal one in some towns due to an increase passed from the floor at the district meeting last week - but so tiny as to be virtually unnoticeable).

However, it's clear that some people think that the board has not worked hard enough to keep costs down, and that we need to make further cuts. Others think that while the country is experiencing economic growth, our region is behind and thus we can't afford to raise the budget. These are legitimate positions.

My request: as a community, let's embrace this disagreement. It's not good vs. evil, but different perspectives being worked through in a democratic manner. If the "no" side prevails, I will in good spirit accept the result and congratulate the no campaign for persuading the voters. Sure, I'll still disagree, but I believe in our system enough to accept defeat as legitimate. No ill will, no frustration. I ask only that the "no" side do the same should the "yes" vote prevail. It's good we have this disagreement, it forces us to look at our school system, it's policies and budget, and share opinions. It's natural that people have diverse interpretations of the same information. As a community we should welcome this debate, and not let it divide us. In a democracy, disagreement is good - indeed, it is required!

Scott Erb

Farmington