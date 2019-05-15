Letter to the Editor: Dismayed and embarrassed

I am dismayed, embarrassed and very concerned of the recent vote by the Jay Town Selectmen concerning the C.M.P. proposed NECEC corridor through Maine. Presented with a town “certified” petition to allow the townspeople to have a say, by vote, in the town response to this proposal they denied the request with a tie vote of the board. My concern today has nothing to do with C.M.P. but with what has happened with our rights as citizens to petition our elected officials to allow our voice be heard and they deny that? What right or authority have they obtained from being elected to deny my rights as a United States citizen to peacefully petition our government?

Tom White

Jay, Maine