Letter to the Editor: Disturbing scene from Buffalo

Four years ago, June 5, 2016, my 86 year old father, John Faucett of Wrentham, Mass., died from an accident the previous day when he fell backward on his paved driveway and suffered a severe brain injury. It has been especially painful to see two members of the Buffalo, NY police deliberately push a 75 year old man and then walk past him as he lay bleeding on the sidewalk.

Hopefully the spotlight that is being directed on police brutality especially against black and brown people will result in significant change in this country.

David Faucett

Wilton