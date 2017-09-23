Letter to the Editor: Dogs in public places

My wife and I were eating at the Bakery a couple of days ago when a woman came in with a dog in her purse, sat at a booth, put the dog beside her and fed it off her plate.

It is not fair for people to bring a dog to a restaurant and inflict their animal on other people who are paying for a meal. I wouldn’t want to sit in a booth where someone had just fed their smelly dog – an animal that might have flees, ticks, distemper, mange or some other contagion.

People who claim they must have their dog with them for security – a comfort dog- are full of BS and just looking for attention. A person would not be allowed to bring their 300-pound hog or monkey or snake into a restaurant claiming they must have their comfort pet with them in order to function? Dogs fall into the same category and should be restricted.

It is ridiculous. People that inflict their dog on the public are inconsiderate. A couple of months ago a woman brought her dog into Walmart and a shopper with a dog phobia went into hysterics. Why would anyone feel they needed to bring their dog to shop for food at Walmart?

I don’t dislike dogs; but I have a low regard for people that are so ignorant or inconsiderate that they impose their dog inappropriately on other people.

Wm Gilliland