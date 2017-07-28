Letter to the Editor: Domestic violence victims are not alone

My heart these last few weeks has been filled with thoughts of Wendy Douglass, the residents of Jay, and the many Mainers who are enduring the effects of domestic violence in silence. This most recent act of violence has shaken me deeply: as a resident of Livermore Falls; as an employee of Franklin Memorial Hospital; and as a former Helpline volunteer and now member of the board for Safe Voices, the domestic violence resource center serving Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

I implore anyone reading this who is experiencing or needs support around domestic violence to know that you are not alone, and that there are resources available. Safe Voices advocates are available 24 hours a day through their emergency Helpline. Their services are free and confidential.

But more importantly, you will not be judged. No matter where you are in your journey, whether you are looking to flee a situation or just talk through your experiences, Safe Voices can offer support.

Cynthia Cronkhite

Human Resources Director at Franklin Community Health Network

Vice President of the Board at Safe Voices