Letter to the Editor: Don’t cry about having to wear a mask

I have a theory that people are not sufficiently alarmed about the current number of Covid deaths because they are spread all across the county and that makes it hard to conceptualize. So imagine this! As of today (10-26-2020) if you cross the border into Androscoggin County and then continue into Kennebec County you will find 56 people still alive. That's the total but wait until tomorrow and the entire population of both counties will be wiped out. If we wait until Thanksgiving we can opt to spare folks in Kennebec and Androscoggin and instead eliminate the entire population of Cumberland County. In order for the herd immunity theory to work the entire population of Maine would need to be eliminated with New Hampshire and Vermont thrown in for good measure. If you doubt this information run the numbers for yourself. If you're getting a case of cabin fever remember that Anne Frank spent two years hiding in an attic. Please don't cry about having to wear a mask. If you have lost your job or your business is being affected by this pandemic then you have earned the right to cry but having to wear a mask does not give you whining rights. This is not an attack on your civil rights or your manhood. It is simply the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones alive.

Karen Schuler

