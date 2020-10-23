Letter to the Editor: Economics 101

Let's do a little Economics 101. As a consumer of goods and services I get to spend my money where I want. Which I try very hard to do locally. And as businesses in the area, they get to do as they want. However, with the political landscape the way it is I just felt it fair to say I will never, ever buy goods or services from a business that supports the racist, misogynistic, divisive rhetoric our current President spews. I just walked past a business proudly displaying four Trump flags and that's great for them. It may even increase their business! But now I know their philosophy of women and minorities and my money will not be spent there. This election incites a passion in many of us. I do not yell or scream at people. But I do watch and take action.

Sincerely,

Lisa Lemieux

Wilton