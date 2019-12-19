Letter to the Editor: ECU HEAT benefit concert huge success

On Thursday evening, December 12, the Old South Church was packed with Celtic music lovers for COIG Christmas Concert to benefit the Ecumenical Heating Fund. During the opening, COIG band members – Darren McMullen, Rachel Davis, Chrissy Crowley, and Zack Cormier – joined Rev. Susan Crane in front of the stage to receive the 2019 Salt and Light Award for Partnership in Ministry for the success of last year’s Christmas Concert to Benefit ECU HEAT. This year’s Concert raised even more dollars to help keep all our neighbors warm this winter.

Crane explained to the audience that 310 fuel deliveries have already been made to Franklin County homes this winter through the ‘$50 for HEAT’ program. Any low income resident is welcome to apply and applications are available at Town Offices or local churches. Completed applications (with a $50 money order payable to the fuel vendor who delivers to that home) are returned to WMCA for approval. Once approved the fuel vendor is notified and makes the delivery of 100 gallons of oil, kerosene, or propane; or 1 ton of pellets or 1 cord of cord wood. Each family has paid a $50 Share toward the cost, and ECU HEAT pays the balance due. There was such a rush of applications this fall that the ECU HEAT fund was running short and had to put some applications on hold temporarily until new donations came in.

The COIG Christmas Concert greatly multiplied the funds now available for more ECU HEAT deliveries to be made as the winter settles in. $7,999.50 in donations by check and cash given at the Concert, as well as prior to the concert from Sponsors more than qualified ECU HEAT for the $5,000 Matching Grant offered by Sandy River Charitable Foundation. ECU HEAT also received by the December 15 deadline $3,964 in donations by mail toward that Matching Grant, for a total of $11,963.50, which is now available for helping to heat our neighbors’ homes.

Rev. Susan Crane, Coordinator for the ECU HEAT Fund would like to give a huge “shout out” to Old South Church for hosting this heartwarming concert by COIG! And another huge THANK YOU to all the generous souls in our community so willing to help out their neighbors in need. Wishing you all a warm and happy holiday!

Rev. Susan Crane

ECU HEAT