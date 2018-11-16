Letter to the Editor: Education informs the voting process, it does not intimidate it

I have been a life time resident of Franklin County, five of my family of six have received their education and degrees from University of Maine Farmington. The youngest of my children is currently attending RIT in New York where he voted by absentee ballot. We have raised our children to be respectful and highly engaged in their community. Everyone that knows me, knows I am passionate about the things I feel strongly about. I try to always be friendly, helpful, engaged, and most of all respectful. I spent election day encouraging and thanking many of the public for turning out to vote. I want to thank the many people that reached out to me and supported my voter educational efforts.

I consider the University of Maine at Farmington a critical piece of our region’s success and a true community partner. I worked at UMF for 23 years and my wife is currently employed there. The University prides itself in encouraging civic engagement and diversity. Unfortunately, some of their professional staff and other community members felt differently on election day by spreading false information through emails and social media, this even after they found out that I was passing out voter educational information taken directly from the Secretary of State’s website and cleared by that office to do so. While this “professional” group was unnecessarily alarming university students with false information while decrying, “That is why it is important to ensure students understand their voting rights.” I was passing out a fact sheet with the State’s information to voters explaining their voting rights and some of the responsibilities of being a Maine Resident. Education informs the voting process, it does not intimidate it. The published and false statements made by this group were demeaning and bothersome to myself and my family members.

On Oct. 3, 2018 – Channel 6 News ran a story with the title: Verify: Can you vote in Maine without a state ID? Anyone who currently lives in Maine can vote in the state, even if they do not have a Maine ID. The story was compiled by reporter Hannah Dineen.

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/local/verify-can-you-vote-in-maine-without-a-state-id/97-600375969

The story went on to report that just about anybody can vote in Maine, “if you’re living in Maine, there’s a way to vote here.” Which for the most part is correct. What activated my right to peaceful civic engagement using my First Amendment right, was that the story did not fully inform the public. I felt that those individuals that were currently considered residents from another state, should know that by registering to vote, they have now declared and established that they have become a Maine Resident. As a Maine Resident, it is important to know that there are other civic responsibilities and legal obligations past the right to vote. To be clear, none of these other legal obligations can impinge on their right to vote. These other legal obligations include the changing of one’s driver’s license to a Maine license (Title 29 Section 1251) and the registering of their owned vehicles in Maine within 30 days of becoming a Maine Resident, and the chance that they may need to pay Maine state taxes. I offered individuals educational information from the Secretary of State’s web site that would allow them to make an “informed decision” and to educate them in order to avoid being in violation of Maine state laws tied to being an established Maine Resident (not to their right to vote).

It seems in today’s world it is alright to create a false narrative even if it is based on incorrect information and hearsay, and even after the true facts are known. I believe that our greater Farmington and State community is better than this and should be open to all kinds of civic engagement and diversity activities, including that of our own individual peaceful civic actions and to our basic right to freedom of speech.

I will continue to be an active and engaged individual. I will also continue to be friendly, helpful, and most of all respectful. I encourage everyone to take a step back and be more respectful in their interactions and comments and to take the time to verify information before making judgments or other misleading statements.

William (Bill) Crandall

Farmington