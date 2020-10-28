Letter to the Editor: Election of the Franklin County Sheriff

All manner of changes has occurred, as the world we knew and enjoyed is now altered, prompted by the COVID19 virus. Today, we are subject to change in every aspect of our lives, including family, work, school, obtaining services, and other barriers presented by the current change.

Trust in people, government, private and public business, and every other aspect of life changes, adding to the uncomfortable feelings. There is one particular aspect that I am familiar with, both from experience, followed by a second career in teaching, research, publication, and services in the criminal justice field.

While I do not know the individual, who is running opposite Sheriff Nichols, I wish to offer my assessment to support Sheriff Nichols reelection.

Of critical value to citizens are the following services:

1. Timely response to a call for assistance that is sincere and accomplishes favorable outcomes. Important because the needs are many, varied, and range from dangerous to the resolution of troubling issues.

2. Meeting with victims, witnesses, follow up to substantiate information and numerous other situational reasons for calling 911 that require resolution.

3. Believing in the community, its members, visitors, and people who are passing through who deserve an equal and timely response.

4. Maintaining contact with the communities in Franklin County, providing information, listening to needs, participating in programs, and engaging with individuals and groups builds collaboration and assists with the quality of life for all people.

5. Being attentive to a criminal enterprise, including harm, injury, violence, threat, and danger, is central to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's duties and a critical source of problem-solving engagement. We, the public, support Sheriff and police agencies as they step up to resolve a myriad of issues and problems across town, city, county, and the state. Examination of response, oversight, public opinion, and outcomes demonstrate Sheriff Nichols attention to duty and citizens.

6. Responding to crime, traffic collisions, other dangers, working with various services, is also a primary service to communities. The variety of calls that range along a continuum of seriousness, immediacy, and response to situations experienced by people, who need assistance, requires a level of service, expertise, and concern we realize is correctly provided.

Sheriff Nichols maintains this balance and manages the 911 Communications Center, Franklin County Jail, Court Security, liaison with numerous agencies, and other law enforcement/policing services. Professional commitment and awareness of duty is a calling that supersedes most positions. He serves on the Board of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, a member of the Maine Sheriffs Association, liaison with numerous individuals and groups, and maintains attention to the needs of Franklin County and its residents. He served honorably with the Maine State Police, a Chief of Police, engaged in training police of other nations, in places where the danger of harm and death were ultra-high to the police, military, and citizens.

The Office of Sheriff demands dedication, attention to detail, a collaboration with other emergency services, and the elected, appointed, and civilians in numerous agencies. His experience assures confidence and commitment, critical to the citizens, business, and public/private organizations. We are confident these personal characteristics will continue and support Sheriff Nichols candidacy and reelection as Sheriff of Franklin County, Maine.



Richard Lumb

Wilton