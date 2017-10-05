Letter to the Editor: Elimination of Estate Tax bad idea

I find it difficult to understand how people can believe that the Republican "tax reform" plan actually intends to help common people when one of the chief selling points is elimination of the Estate Tax ("Death Tax").

The Estate Tax applies only to people who inherit more than $5.49 million. Further, only the amount OVER $5.49 million is taxed at the higher rate. These are the top .2 percent wealthiest Americans.

In most cases, the money they are inheriting has accumulated through appreciation of stocks and other assets from their parents, guardians, or other benefactors. The people inheriting it could theoretically have sat around doing nothing their whole lives, just waiting for their inheritance.

The amount of money that will not be collected by the government when this tax ends is more than the government spends on all of the following together: The F.D.A. (Food and Drug Admin.), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency. Losing this revenue will cost $269 billion over a decade. (see here)

Who will make up for this lost revenue if it is true that the middle class and the businesses are all going to be paying less in taxes? If everyone is paying less, who is left to make up the difference??

Anyone in power who is using the elimination of the Estate Tax as an example of making life better for regular people can't be serious, and has to be counting on people's unquestioning trust. Well, they don't have mine!

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville