Letter to the Editor: Enough of the Big Lie

So sad, unnecessary, preventable, and shameful. And all for The Big Lie that the November presidential election was rigged, fraudulent, and stolen. Nothing but a Big Lie manufactured and repeated time and time again because the incumbent could not accept what state and local officials from both parties overwhelmingly determined to be a secure, fair, and accurate election.

Those who so desecrated our sacred halls of democracy were radicalized and fueled by The Big Lie. And it is not ending well for them as they find themselves standing in courtrooms, wearing well-earned prison orange, and facing serious charges with tough federal sentencing. We can only hope that any regret they may be feeling runs much deeper than the raw, reckless, twisted thinking that rightfully landed them in jail.

Those in Mr. Trump’s camp who refused to call him out over his last four years of sowing national division and who also pushed The Big Lie can not talk about “healing” and “unity” until they do what they need to do. Healing and unity always begin with truth and accountability. My hope is that they would experience a new awakening, learn this harsh lesson, moderate, and re-discover the honorable Republican legacy of Lincoln, T.R., Ike, Chase-Smith, Cohen, and Snowe.

Start by telling the truth. Nothing was rigged. Nothing was stolen. Enough of The Big Lie.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer