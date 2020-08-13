Letter to the Editor: Executive orders and the future of Social Security

Recent presidential memorandums and an executive order chart a course which will jeopardize social security and Medicare programs throughout the country. The announcement tied the decisions to the idea that economic relief will come from the White House since Congress has failed to provide a relief package. To be clear, the Democratic-controlled House passed a coronavirus relief Bill on May 15, the HEROES Act. But for months the Republican Senate leadership refused to take it up. So now, from his golf club, Trump announces that he himself will be the hero, issuing executive orders to defer payroll taxes and give temporary benefits.

Sounds great. But in reality, Trump cannot come up with new money; the Constitution made sure that any president must go through Congress to do that. So instead Trump will take money from FEMA. But then where will disaster relief come from when there are storms? Another problem with Trump’s heroic executive orders is that funds will need to be matched by the states, even as those same states are in deep financial trouble due to lost tax revenue. There are many details to study in the 3 memorandums and the executive order but not of them hold much promise of real relief.

For instance, It should be noted that the payroll tax relief being proposed to give “relief” is only temporary, so after a year it will all come due anyway. The result is that the reallocation of funds will put we the public at risk of losing the Medicare and Social Security benefits that came out of our paychecks to begin with.

Eileen Kreutz

