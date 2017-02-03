Letter to the Editor: Facts and alternative facts

According to who you listen to, the first week of the Trump Presidency has been the greatest week in American governance or the beginning of the dismantling of American values.

There have been too many declarations and Executive Orders to cover in one short commentary, so I will focus on just one.

Paul Ryan stated that now the Republicans have the Presidency, the House and the Senate they can begin to simplify the tax code. This sounds like a great move, because we all feel that tax preparation is too difficult.

But the devil is often in the details. To Republicans, ‘simplification of the tax code’ means drastically lowering corporate taxes, taxes on investment income and taxes on the mega-wealthy.

In order to pay for these tax cuts, the Republicans will cut discretionary spending.

‘Discretionary spending’ is the covert phrase for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and government subsidized health care (The Affordable Care Act.) There is a Republican proposal now to increase the Social Security retirement age to 70 and to cut benefits in existing Social Security and Medicare payments.

But, if you live in the Fox alternative news world you will not worry about simplification of the tax code; because the alternative issues are women who enjoy killing their unborn children, gays destroying family values and Democrats who wish to take away your guns and your freedom.



Wm Gilliland

Farmington