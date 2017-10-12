Letter to the Editor: Farmington Friends Meeting endorses Medicaid expansion

Farmington Friends Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) endorses the effort to extend Medicaid to more than 70,000 low income Maine citizens who do not have health coverage.

We believe that it is our responsibility, as a caring nation, to provide access to adequate health care for the poor and the sick among us. More than 66,000 Maine registered voters petitioned to have Medicaid Expansion on the Nov. 7, 2017 ballot, and Maine’s elected representatives in the state legislature voted for Medicaid Expansion six times. (Each time it was vetoed by the Governor, and not overridden). We urge all citizens to support this worthy effort in November.

Mark Rains, clerk, and Henry Washburn, recording clerk

Farmington Friends Meeting