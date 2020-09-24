Letter to the Editor: Fenwick Fowler: A vision for Franklin County

“Where there is no vision, the people perish. ” Proverbs 29.18

Fenwick Fowler has always had a vision for the people of Franklin County: Decent, safe and affordable housing, good jobs, nourishing food, accessible health care, quality education, and perhaps most importantly, self-respect and hope for a prosperous future for themselves and their children. Like all good leaders, Fen shaped his vision not only by himself but also by paying close attention for years to the dreams of his neighbors. He built his goals upon people’s strengths, their hard work and resiliency.

Fen Fowler is that very rare leader who can both articulate a comprehensive vision, and also have the intelligence and experience to get things done. I met him more than 45 years ago while serving on the council board of the Western Maine Community Action Council (WMCA), where he directed the housing department. Fen was comfortable both visiting a family in a substandard mobile home and meeting with state or national officials to bring much needed resources to our community. He spoke with passion about people’s needs, developed a plan to solve problems, and found the required resources to get the job done.

From the Housing Department, Fen went on to serve 24 years as the executive director of the Community Action Agency. We worked closely together in the development of 82 High Street, an affordable housing community in Farmington. When people said it couldn’t be done, Fen brought together 82 High Street residents, Farmington community members, local, state and national agencies to create a model community that has lasted for 32 years.

During his years at WMCA he guided the agency through difficult fiscal times. Although many community action programs across the state closed because of inadequate funding, Fen was able to meet the challenge of tight budgets while providing essential services. He’s that rare leader who brings intelligence, vision, creativity, clear and compassionate expression, experience, and can-do attitude to the challenges facing Franklin County.

Fen loves Franklin County. He came here to attend college, graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington, and never left the area. The place and its people matter to him. I enthusiastically support Fen Fowler as a candidate for County Commissioner.

The Rev Scott Planting

Northeast Harbor