Letter to the Editor: Fire and fury

There have been five major extinctions charted through the geological record. That the sixth extinction awaits somewhere in the future is not a question but fact. Whether that event results from an asteroid impacting the earth or the moon; or the sun boiling away our atmosphere leaving the earth like its sister planet Mars; or a cataclysmic volcanic event ... The question is not if, but when and how.

There is a new scenario to add to the mix. 3.2 million years ago, a creature came down from the trees and found it could grasp a stick in its tactile hands and beat the brains out of other animals and creatures like itself.

The 1.6 percent genetic difference between human and its closest relative in the great ape family allowed development of a creature that has been able to bring most animal groups to the verge of extinction, destroy the rain forest, pollute the rivers and lakes and oceans of the world and contaminate the very air that sustains life on earth.

Because of the small population, the earth was able to adjust to man’s destruction for 3 million years. Then in the early 1900s, only 100 years ago, the population of man exceeded one billion: 30 years later 2 billion, 30 years later 4 billion ... 5 billion, 6 billion, 7 billion; and by 2050 the world human population is charted to reach 9 billion. The ability of the earth to support the consumption of food, water and natural resources required by this human virus is finite.

Only 70 years ago, in the 1940s, man traded the stick in his hand for a nuclear bomb. Now instantaneous mass destruction brought on by human error or madness is possible.

For 60 years the sanest among the race have held the reigns on nuclear destruction while building a nuclear arsenal capable of destroying the entire earth seven times over.

The fear has always been that at some point in the future this power would fall into the hands of a person or persons unstable enough to pull the trigger: fire and fury like the world has never seen.

Seventy-two years later, and on the anniversary of the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we have two psychotic narcissists being goaded by their minions to unleash Shiva the destroyer of worlds – not understanding that the world they will destroy is their own.

Wm Gilliland

Farmington

