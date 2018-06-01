Letter to the Editor: First build it, then paint it green

Thanks to Senator Saviello and others, the pig in the poke that CMP is trying to sell us is getting necessary daylight. As he and others point out it turns out that the good deal is a bad deal, and the green power is not green. This is exactly why New Hampshire has twice turned down this project, most recently a few days ago. Their conclusion: " ... Northern Pass (the New Hampshire version of this project) as proposed would have had unreasonable adverse impacts."

The big picture is that Hydro Quebec is trying once again to find an entry for its power into southern New England, particularly Massachusetts. With hungry energy markets in southern New England and a glut of power to the north, this is big bucks for Hydro Quebec and CMP, which hopes to ink a $900 million deal to carry the power through Maine to those markets. While the power lines will be in our back yards, the power is not ‘stopping’ here at all.

Opposition by New Hampshire environmental groups was wide and deep. The agricultural community, residents, and dozens of major and minor environmental groups all took a stand against the line. 192 miles of 145-foot towers in a 400-foot swathe down the spine of the state was viewed as a killer for the tourist industry. Here in Maine the impact will be no different.

Hydro power may sound green, and Massachusetts and CMP are teaming up to paint it so, but this is far from the truth. The massive Hydro Quebec-James Bay hydroelectric complex in northern Quebec is the largest hydro complex in the world. The impounded water covers an area the size of NY State and vast acreages of spruce-fir forest have been flooded and lie rotting under the water.

This decay is a major source of pollution from released mercury and carbon. Mercury occurs naturally and is constantly released from decaying vegetation wherever it occurs, but with decomposition on this scale, the mercury contamination is far beyond the cleaning capacity of natural systems. There has been widespread contamination of fish and animal stocks throughout the region. Further, the decomposition of vegetation releases carbon dioxide and methane, and methane is the most powerful greenhouse gas with 30 times the impact of CO2. In studied examples comparable to James Bay the net result is more carbon release than would occur from traditional fossil fuels. So, while replacing old fossil fuels plants in Massachusetts with hydro power may sound 'green,' this cure may be worse than the disease.

The party line is that this will be a huge economic windfall for Maine but there is no evidence that this is true. Nor will it cut our energy costs. In fact, it may slow down the development of home grown green energy here in Maine by making much of our transmission system off limits. Finally, although CMP has said we will not be on the hook for any of the enormous costs of this project, some of their documents suggest that Maine rate payers may have an obligation to pick up some of the debt.

Franklin County is the site of the bulk of the project. Our commissioners initially gave the project a 'thumbs up' but they are reconsidering, as they should. The few dollars from Central Maine Power is small compensation for the real costs of this project.

Steve Bien

Jay