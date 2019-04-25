Letter to the Editor: Fossil Fuels deception
According to journalists with the Portland Press Herald several Texas Fossil Fuels interests are the money behind most of the "No Corridor" misinformation campaign. They used tricks employed by LePage and Trump to draw attention away from the benefits of renewable energy by asking us to focus on the one time impact of transmission line installation.
These Fossil Fuels interests would like to secure as much of the New England energy market as possible as the Pilgrim Nuclear Power plant begins to shut down permanently. They realize that renewables will easily come in cheaper and will therefore capture the majority of that market, if allowed to expand transmission capabilities. So, rather than compete in a free market, they seek to close the market to the competition.
It was bad enough knowing that Fossil Fuels interests fight their own scientists on climate change and the health costs of carbon pollution. That effort relied on misinformation and distraction similar to the "No Corridor" campaign, but on a level far less intimate. This campaign targets us directly, seeking our assistance in increasing the use of Fossil Fuels in New England energy production, increases that will bring more pollution to Maine. That will cost us far more than the minor modifications required to import more renewable energy.
Jamie Beaulieu
Farmington
2 Responses »
Leave a Response
I've been reading a few articles on this subject and nowhere can I find a feed that said the no line is funded by some fossil fuel company. How about adding the link that you have found for me. All I've seen has been a grassroots effort.
Jamie,
Are you really going to keep playing the old progressive liberal Democrat game of blame everything on the
Republicans??? Obama blamed every bad thing that happened during his 8 years on poor old ex-president
Bush. Now we have complete Democrat control of our state and our newly elected governor jumped onto
The CMP side of this issue and alot of Mainers who voted for her are upset now!!! And many thousands
Are crying fowl and there is a true grass roots effort to stop this deal. Please give us some evidence of your
Claims. Governor Lepage was in favor of this deal several years ago, as were many other people who have
Since changed their minds after getting all the sneaky and dirty back room deals out into the daylight. Have
You spoken to Governor Lepage recently??? Has anyone heard him speak in favor recently??? How is the
Current president involved??? What are the "tricks" used by President Trump that you refer to??? Did he ask
The Russians to send some money to the "no corridor" folks??? Please enlighten me!!! Or are you just one
Of the many million crazy folks with TDS (Trump derangement syndrome)?