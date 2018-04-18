Letter to the editor: Franklin County is the bees knees
After a successful night of flappin’, swinging and fox trotting, Some Women Advancing Rural Maine is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Speakeasy raised a grand total of $7,955 for local food programs in Franklin County. They could not have done it without your full-on participation! From using the secret password at the door to tearing it up on the dance floor, SWARM is proud to be a part of this caring community.
Funds raised through donations from the following businesses have gone directly to Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington and Clearwater Ministry Food Pantry in Industry. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the cause!
Franklin Savings Bank
Kirby Family Foundation
Maine Cabin Masters
Rotary Club
Origins
Trantens Family Market
Mary Lello Acupuncture
Mills & Mills Law Firm
Shiretown Insurance
County Seat Realty
Foothills Management
Calzolaio Pasta Co.
Money raised from ticket sales and raffle items went towards expanding the Senior Farm Shares Program- helping low-income and house-bound seniors gain access to fresh, local produce. The event could not have been pulled off without the help from the following businesses. Thank you for helping make the night such a fun one!
The West Farmington Grange
Franklin Printing
Thomas Performing Arts Center
The Homestead
Calzolaio Pasta Co.
The South Strong Road Crew and Friends
Trantens Family Market
University Credit Union
Mills & Mills Law Firm
Longfellows Restaurant
Hannaford
Bouncing Babies Boutique
Bearfoot Photography
Wilton Hardware
Outskirts
Wears & Wares
Salon West
Maine Huts and Trails
Titcomb Mountain
Cold Spring Ranch
Robin’s Flower Pot
Tumbledown Brewing
Uno Mas
Sugarloaf
Naliboff Photography
Mitchell Maple Syrup
Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers
The Wilton Free Public Library
Foster Tech Center Early Childhood Program
In addition to the money raised, which far surpassed our hopes, the crowd brought in an estimated 200 pounds of food for the pantries! THANK YOU!
We truly think Franklin County is the bees knees and can’t wait to see you all next year.
Keep on roarin’!
