Letter to the editor: Franklin County is the bees knees

After a successful night of flappin’, swinging and fox trotting, Some Women Advancing Rural Maine is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Speakeasy raised a grand total of $7,955 for local food programs in Franklin County. They could not have done it without your full-on participation! From using the secret password at the door to tearing it up on the dance floor, SWARM is proud to be a part of this caring community.

Funds raised through donations from the following businesses have gone directly to Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington and Clearwater Ministry Food Pantry in Industry. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the cause!

Franklin Savings Bank

Kirby Family Foundation

Maine Cabin Masters

Rotary Club

Origins

Trantens Family Market

Mary Lello Acupuncture

Mills & Mills Law Firm

Shiretown Insurance

County Seat Realty

Foothills Management

Calzolaio Pasta Co.

Money raised from ticket sales and raffle items went towards expanding the Senior Farm Shares Program- helping low-income and house-bound seniors gain access to fresh, local produce. The event could not have been pulled off without the help from the following businesses. Thank you for helping make the night such a fun one!

The West Farmington Grange

Franklin Printing

Thomas Performing Arts Center

The Homestead

Calzolaio Pasta Co.

The South Strong Road Crew and Friends

Trantens Family Market

University Credit Union

Mills & Mills Law Firm

Longfellows Restaurant

Hannaford

Bouncing Babies Boutique

Bearfoot Photography

Wilton Hardware

Outskirts

Wears & Wares

Salon West

Maine Huts and Trails

Titcomb Mountain

Cold Spring Ranch

Robin’s Flower Pot

Tumbledown Brewing

Uno Mas

Sugarloaf

Naliboff Photography

Mitchell Maple Syrup

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers

The Wilton Free Public Library

Foster Tech Center Early Childhood Program

In addition to the money raised, which far surpassed our hopes, the crowd brought in an estimated 200 pounds of food for the pantries! THANK YOU!

We truly think Franklin County is the bees knees and can’t wait to see you all next year.

Keep on roarin’!

-SWARM

swarm.franklincounty@gmail.com