Letter to the Editor: From 6 feet away I’ve never felt closer

Do you know that feeling of intellectual and emotional vertigo which comes when you encounter in a book an aspect of your interior world that you have never before encountered outside your own mind? That powerful affirmation is the core of independent community bookselling, the meeting, sharing and interconnecting of our interior worlds through books.

The world we gradually emerge into upon the terminus of this crisis will be a different world than the familiar, ever-receding place we so recently inhabited. That makes it all the more important to carry with us things of great value during the difficult passage between the two worlds. Preeminent among such things of value is our physical community. There is no reason for temporary necessity to cause us to lose our adhesion to each other and thereby embrace the narrative of social isolation and digital translation of community as a permanent way of being, rather than a transitory necessity. One can't help reflect but that social isolation is the endgame online retailers have been training people to believe is the future for years. It would be a terrible mistake, however, to be passive about the nature of the post pandemic world. There is so much we cannot control that the things we are able to cleave to and carry across are all the more precious.

As we remain at least six feet away from you we have never felt closer to all of you. Though our shopping floor is closed we have never taken more satisfaction in making book recommendations than we have in these last 10 days across the doorway, over the phone and by email. We thank you for your presence, your engagement and your support with all our hearts and look forward to maintaining the ties that bind from a few short paces away in the days ahead.



Kenny Brechner

Belgrade

Owner of DDG Booksellers, Farmington