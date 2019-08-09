Letter to the Editor: Fund Land for Maine’s Future

The most recent Maine Legislature session ended before any bonds were agreed upon, leaving funding for certain state programs up in the air.

One of the programs in limbo is the Land for Maine’s Future fund — our state’s most successful conservation program. Amazingly, despite the fact that voters have supported Land for Maine’s Future FIVE TIMES since 1987, it is as of now completely unfunded.

To protect our critically important natural resource economy, ecotourism industry and wildlife habitat — not to mention enact the will of the people — I strongly urge our Senator Black and Representative Landry to return to August and vote to fund Land for Maine’s Future as soon as possible.

It is likely that legislators will reconvene for a special session to vote on other bonds. So what better time to act on behalf of Land for Maine’s Future? Funding this vital program NOW will ensure that public lands remain publicly accessible, and that conservation agreements remain in force.



Scott Cronenweth

Industry