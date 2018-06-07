Letter to the Editor: Gary McGrane for District 17 senate seat

The resume of Gary McGrane, who is running in a Democratic primary for the local Senate seat in District 17, tells a story of someone who has dedicated his life to serving his community.

As a worker at the paper mill in Jay in the 1980s, he fought on behalf of his fellow workers. This led to his full time work as a union organizer for the United Steelworkers International Union. As the owner of a small construction business, he recognized the importance of occupational safety. Given that experience, he was hired by the University of Maine as an OSHA Project Coordinator, teaching occupational health and safety in the Ship and Boatbuilding Industry. He did the same for the Maine Construction Industry.

As a member of the Penobscot community, he has worked in a leadership role for the Penobscot Indian Nation Enterprise. As a resident of Jay for the last 40 years, he has served as a member of the Budget Committee, Appeals Board, Comprehensive Planning Committee, and currently as Selectperson. In addition to all of this, Gary, served our wider community for 28 years as a Commissioner for Franklin County. And Gary doesn't take his work as a public official lightly; in 2011 he completed his Masters in Public Administration, with the goal of being even better equipped to serve in these kinds of roles.

But this resume only tells part of the reason Gary was able to win seven consecutive terms as County Commissioner. Equally important is the fact that he has reached out and gotten to know the voters in the district.

I've gone door-knocking with Gary in support of his campaign, and I've been awed by how committed he is to getting out and listening to the concerns of his constituents. He spends days, sunup to sundown, visiting with people all across the district. It's a lot of hard work (something Gary is clearly not afraid of), but at the same time, it's also clear Gary loves connecting with the people here. If you speak with him at the end of a day of canvassing, you will hear the enthusiasm in his voice. Gary has demonstrated again and again the love he has for the people in our community.

Let's show him some love back and vote for him on primary day, June 12.

Greg Kimber

Temple