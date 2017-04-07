Letter to the Editor: Give Trump a chance? I’m ready when he is . . .

The rhetoric grows more irresponsible, the claims more preposterous, the implications more dangerous. Unity for our country? Who is doing more to drive us apart than our president?

“Knock it off. Give him a chance,” my Trump acquaintances say. Well, I’m trying, but every time I cut him some slack, a new tweet, some rallying cry to his supporters, some blatant disregard for constitutional guarantees undermines my resolve.

Obama wiretapping his office; no evidence. Judicial overreach of “so called” judges; what about separation of powers and respect for the law? More than three million illegal voters; again, no evidence. Comparing U.S. intelligence agencies to Nazis; wildly reckless.

And perhaps most frightening of all: “fake news,” stories with “made up” sources, reporters called scumbags, liars, and “enemies of the American people,” journalists barred from press briefings, repeated insults, charges, and deliberate misrepresentations – and even threats – hurled against the New York Times, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, The Los Angeles Times, Politico, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Newsweek, The Atlantic, The Associated Press, etc., (and even Fox News when it doesn’t share his views); what about respect for the freedom of the press to report the news as they uncover it? Or, for that matter, to disagree or criticize?

National unity? Shouldn’t it begin at the top? Yet the vilification of those who disagree with him grows ever more strident. And there’s been a history of credibility issues: a thousand Muslims in New Jersey cheering the collapse of the twin towers; the birther theory; his repeated promises to release his tax returns; his claims for the “biggest turnout at an inauguration” in the history of the presidency; his shifting positions on any number of issues and promises; his repeated claims of “unfair treatment.” What are we to make of all this? How can we trust a man for whom promises, “facts” and “fairness” seem to be matters of what best serve his purpose of the moment?

“Stop criticizing the man,” I’m told. But how am I supposed to manage that when almost daily we’re met with a new lie, a newly altered “fact,” a newly convenient “truth”?

“There’s too much disunity in this country,” I’m told. “We need to work together.” Well, I agree that’s true. What we disagree about is the source of much of that division. For despite my sympathy and support for the employment and economic needs of many who voted for him – quite legitimate concerns – the man they’ve elected as president is the great divider, a man for whom hate, lies, controversy, manipulation, dissension, threats, and dangerous rhetoric are strategies for achieving his own agenda.

Unity, cooperation, compromise, respect – I’m ready for them. Mr. Trump, however, apparently is not.

Dick Matthews

Phillips