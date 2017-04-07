Letter to the Editor: Give Trump a chance? I’m ready when he is . . .
The rhetoric grows more irresponsible, the claims more preposterous, the implications more dangerous. Unity for our country? Who is doing more to drive us apart than our president?
“Knock it off. Give him a chance,” my Trump acquaintances say. Well, I’m trying, but every time I cut him some slack, a new tweet, some rallying cry to his supporters, some blatant disregard for constitutional guarantees undermines my resolve.
Obama wiretapping his office; no evidence. Judicial overreach of “so called” judges; what about separation of powers and respect for the law? More than three million illegal voters; again, no evidence. Comparing U.S. intelligence agencies to Nazis; wildly reckless.
And perhaps most frightening of all: “fake news,” stories with “made up” sources, reporters called scumbags, liars, and “enemies of the American people,” journalists barred from press briefings, repeated insults, charges, and deliberate misrepresentations – and even threats – hurled against the New York Times, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, The Los Angeles Times, Politico, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Newsweek, The Atlantic, The Associated Press, etc., (and even Fox News when it doesn’t share his views); what about respect for the freedom of the press to report the news as they uncover it? Or, for that matter, to disagree or criticize?
National unity? Shouldn’t it begin at the top? Yet the vilification of those who disagree with him grows ever more strident. And there’s been a history of credibility issues: a thousand Muslims in New Jersey cheering the collapse of the twin towers; the birther theory; his repeated promises to release his tax returns; his claims for the “biggest turnout at an inauguration” in the history of the presidency; his shifting positions on any number of issues and promises; his repeated claims of “unfair treatment.” What are we to make of all this? How can we trust a man for whom promises, “facts” and “fairness” seem to be matters of what best serve his purpose of the moment?
“Stop criticizing the man,” I’m told. But how am I supposed to manage that when almost daily we’re met with a new lie, a newly altered “fact,” a newly convenient “truth”?
“There’s too much disunity in this country,” I’m told. “We need to work together.” Well, I agree that’s true. What we disagree about is the source of much of that division. For despite my sympathy and support for the employment and economic needs of many who voted for him – quite legitimate concerns – the man they’ve elected as president is the great divider, a man for whom hate, lies, controversy, manipulation, dissension, threats, and dangerous rhetoric are strategies for achieving his own agenda.
Unity, cooperation, compromise, respect – I’m ready for them. Mr. Trump, however, apparently is not.
Dick Matthews
Phillips
Well said. Respect is earned.
President Trump just slapped down a child killing dictator in Syria. The last seat warmer in the White House lacked the intentional fortitude to tackle tough problems. How do you like them apples? In case you missed the message, respect is being earned.
The photographer Panton (Antoniou) was on PBS Newshour yesterday re his work photographing the likes of Clinton, Putin and others and preparing them for the “shoot”
“I worked with Donald Trump quite a while ago, but even back then, there was this chaos and madness that surrounded him.
I remember saying to him: “Donald, how do you weather the storm? It’s madness around you wherever you go, whatever you do, whatever you say. There’s this sort of frenetic energy.”
Suddenly, this quiet calm came over him, and he said, “I am the storm.””
................that's scary enough for me