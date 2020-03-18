Letter to the Editor: Give us the power

When the issue of CMP & the Corridor surfaced, Mainers from across the state came together in an unprecedented non-partisan manner, to the likes as never seen before.

70K petition signers and 25+ towns have said loud and clear, "NO NECEC"!

We now call on our legislators to work diligently, in the same non-partisan manner, to give us, the citizens of Maine, the power. CMP has shown their true colors as a corrupt, foreign-owned monopoly incapable of putting their customers before profit.

It’s time for the people of Maine to have a say. Not Governor Mills, not former Governor Lepage, not to the PUC, not the LUPC, not to anyone/entity. This can be accomplished by:

#1. Vote on revoking the illegal Public Land Lease to CMP

#2. Vote in unity to send the referendum to a statewide vote.

#3. Work together to re-writing LD 1646, where the bill would state that the citizens/ratepayers would directly elect the board from equally proportioned districts. Or one per county. Then Pass this bill, giving our Power to the People!

#4. Go public loud and often with your opposition to CMP and the Corridor. Make your position well known, without doubt.

#5. When you have done that, pass legislation that would make PUC and LUPC board members elected positions for short terms, same as board members of a ratepayer owned utility

Rene P Guay

Dennistown, Maine