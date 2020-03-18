Letter to the Editor: Give us the power
When the issue of CMP & the Corridor surfaced, Mainers from across the state came together in an unprecedented non-partisan manner, to the likes as never seen before.
70K petition signers and 25+ towns have said loud and clear, "NO NECEC"!
We now call on our legislators to work diligently, in the same non-partisan manner, to give us, the citizens of Maine, the power. CMP has shown their true colors as a corrupt, foreign-owned monopoly incapable of putting their customers before profit.
It’s time for the people of Maine to have a say. Not Governor Mills, not former Governor Lepage, not to the PUC, not the LUPC, not to anyone/entity. This can be accomplished by:
#1. Vote on revoking the illegal Public Land Lease to CMP
#2. Vote in unity to send the referendum to a statewide vote.
#3. Work together to re-writing LD 1646, where the bill would state that the citizens/ratepayers would directly elect the board from equally proportioned districts. Or one per county. Then Pass this bill, giving our Power to the People!
#4. Go public loud and often with your opposition to CMP and the Corridor. Make your position well known, without doubt.
#5. When you have done that, pass legislation that would make PUC and LUPC board members elected positions for short terms, same as board members of a ratepayer owned utility
Rene P Guay
Dennistown, Maine
If people would pay as much attention to Augusta as CMP and Emera, they would be buying stock in Generac and Honda, because on site power generators will soon be cheaper than the renewable dominated grid.
95% of proposed new generation for New England is solar, wind and batteries. The momentum is growing to exit ISO-NE, the agency responsible for keeping the lights on when the sun isn't shining, the wind isn't blowing and the batteries are discharged.
Imagine a grid no longer regulated by commissions assigned to see that power is available at reasonable costs
Imagine a grid no longer operating in a competitive manner.
Imagine a grid where ratepayer money is gleefully given to inconsistent renewables.
CMP and Emera may have a monopolistic control on the delivery of electricity, but are regulated closely and are under demands of the legislature. Demands that have added significant costs to electric customers. Giving control of the delivery of electricity to government will remove the firewalls of CMP, Emera and the PUC.
Handing over the transmission and distribution to renewable freaks creating Maine laws is a surefire path to overwhelming energy poverty overtaking the whole state.Giving up on ISO-NE will mean assured blackouts.
Radical transformation of the grid without any coherent plan beyond "go green" will undo years of economical growth and stability. Progressive ideas will stop progress in it's tracks.
Support NECEC if you want a stable grid. Reject The Maine Power Delivery Authority , if you would like stable electric prices.