Letter to the Editor: Good for Maine?

Central Maine Power is presenting its transmission line proposal as "Good for Maine."

A similar project was proposed to N.H. but with a substantial benefit package offer for

impacted communities. N.H. rejected the proposal!

The CMP project proposed for Maine will clearcut a 53-mile corridor of forest and extend

a 90 mile existing corridor by 75 ft, impacting vernal ponds, streams, wild life habitats,

the Kennebec gorge and parts of the Appalachian trail. The removal of forest will increase CO2 levels and modify the mircroclimate which disrupts local ecosystems. It will limit Maine's ability for future alternative energy resources and diminish recreational and private property value due to much higher transmission towers and landscape degradation.

In addition to the extensive negative impact on our environment, most of the expected jobs will not go to Maine workers but out-of-state labor force and there will be no monetary compensation (benefit package) for impacted communities.

Maine is asked to sacrifice its environment and communities for a transmission line that

brings energy to Massachusetts. What in this proposal is Good for Maine? Nothing!

Sabina Tosch

New Sharon