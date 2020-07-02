Letter to the Editor: Good work on Front Street

I would like to compliment the people involved in the design and placement speed control structures near the Farmers Union on Front street in Farmington.

They are very well designed so that if you are traveling the speed limit it is just a gentle up and down. They are nothing like the speed bumps I have seen in the past where you have to practically stop to get over them. This is a great low cost way to keep our streets safe and control speeders on any streets where speeding is a problem. I hope to see more of these where needed in the future.

It appears with careful design of the height, width and location these speed check strips could be used to control speeders in many locations. This will create safer streets for all, help police control traffic, saves tax dollars and have other benefits. I would love to see town planners, the highway department and the police work together in the future to implement these well thought out ways to help control traffic flow such as colored pavements and other low cost methods to make our streets safer and more inviting. Thank you.

Richard Marble

Farmington