Letter to the Editor: Governor LePage, please leave this to the adults

Fresh back from Florida, "snowbird" former governor "Pandemic" Paul LePage reared his ugly head at a virus transmission - fest staged Saturday 5/16 in Augusta by Luddites protesting now governor Janet Mill's science based efforts to manage the Covid -19 pandemic, which she has effectively done by way of emergency quarantine orders among her timely responses. Maine is safer for these with lower infection rates than other states.

Using the bully pulpit of a car in which he was self described "quarantining" - LePage, with a bullhorn incited civil resistance to Mills and unwisely tried to settle an old score with her, calling her a "tyrant", before going on to attack her for not supporting his 2014 politically motivated efforts to forcibly quarantine a returning Maine nurse who had heroically fought the Ebola outbreak in Africa. Mill's was Maine Attorney General at the time and the nurse was not required by her doctors to quarantine, as unlike Covid, Ebola was not airborne transmittable and could not be spread by asymptomatic carriers. Science has never been Pandemic Paul's forte; Who could forget his 2016 claim that the Zika virus outbreak during his term was spread by asylum seekers infected with the "ziki fly?" https://apnews.com/973d7e38cee6487fa07fc33462b6463b

All of this is of course politically motivated by his aspirations to unseat Mills in 2022 and to somehow help the present occupant of the White House stay there come November and it's a dangerous display of hypocrisy and uniquely bad judgement.

Jon St.Laurent

Portland