Letter to the Editor: Grateful for the first annual Wonderfest

It is with grateful hearts that we thank everyone who helped with and attended the First Annual Wonderfest Concert. We were able to raise a good amount of money towards Wonderland for this year and we also had a very good time! There are numerous people who contributed, either by making salads, grilling burgers, providing musical entertainment, manning the keg . . . very many thanks to all. The evening was beautiful on the Sandy River in Phillips and to see people strolling through the gardens by the river while amazing music is played was very uplifting. It was a fantastic opportunity to support Wonderland while having a thoroughly enjoyable time! We are looking forward to next year.

Blessings for all!

Dave and Susy Sanders

Phillips, ME