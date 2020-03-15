Letter to the Editor: Great news

The Stop the Corridor referendum is great news –for Maine and for rivers, forests and communities across the border over 1,000 miles away in remote Canada where Massachusetts’ extension cord starts in some of the planet’s wildest rivers. We need to stop Canada from exporting more hydro to protect rivers and communities.

Canada’s government owned hydropower monopolies, including Hydro-Quebec, are building new dams and have more planned for export. Quebec Premier Legault brags that Canada’s hydro will be the “battery of North America.” This can’t happen without new dams. And new dams need extension cords.

NECEC and its New York twin, the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) are driving the dam building boom in Eastern Canada. A new report by NorthBridge Energy Partners confirms Hydro-Quebec needs more hydro for export. Hydro-Quebec is looking to the adjacent province of Newfoundland Labrador where the controversial $12.6 billion Muskrat Falls dam needs a customer and a third dam, Gull Island at 2,250 MW, is planned. Hydro-Quebec is also building its Romaine dam complex for export.

Eastern Canada has enough megadams. Over 62 hydro facilities and 27 major reservoirs cover Quebec and Labrador. Hydro-Quebec’s LaGrande dams drain 68,000 square miles twice the area of Maine. One reservoir covers 1,200 square miles. In Labrador, the world’s 10th largest dam, drains 27,000 square miles for a reservoir the size of the Republic of Ireland. Hydro-Quebec has been using this Labrador dam (the Upper Churchill) since 1972, selling its 5,400 megawatts for profit.

To evade responsibility for the negative impacts of new dams – which could never be built in the U.S. --- Hydro-Quebec claims it has “surplus” energy and water “spillage” over its dams unused, avoiding the need for new dams. This is an utter fantasy. The North Bridge report and two other independent reports confirm that: the 2018 Energytz report for Natural Resources Council of Maine and the 2020 Energyzt report for Independent Power Producers of New York.

U.S. consumers of Canada’s hydro are responsible for the negative impacts of Canada’s new megadams: obliterating rivers, causing deforestation and the cultural genocide of Indigenous communities.

In November 2019 Riverkeeper announced opposition to the New York hydro corridor. Governors Baker and Mills should see Hydro-Quebec’s fantasy for what it is and stop further dam construction before it is too late.

Meg Sheehan

Lyme, NH