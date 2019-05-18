Letter to the Editor: Green power or pig in a poke?

Editor

To date 16 towns have withdrawn their support for the New England Clean Energy Connect Project. This past Monday night Jay residents turned out to present their petition to the Jay Selectman. But a funny thing happened on the way to democracy. Apparently not being able to distinguish between their personal views of the project and their roles as representatives of the citizenry, the selectpersons saw fit to reject the petition for no good, articulated reason. Certainly, the people did their work, collecting the requisite number of verified signatures, and we deserved our due. This is not the end of our work, and we plan to force the town to put this to the popular vote we are asking for.

Right now, this process is admittedly a gesture since the decision on the powerline is still a purely administrative decision for LUPC, the DEP, and the PUC. But the conditions on the ground are changing and chances are good this will yet go to the legislature where the demonstrated popular sentiment will be very important. So too will be a study of what the benefits of this powerline really will be. Through a shell game type analysis, CMP assures us this is green power but take a look at the just publicized loophole in the Massachusetts contract that omits this very guarantee. Green power or a pig in a poke?

Steve Bien, Jay