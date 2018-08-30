Letter to the Editor: He who troubles his own house will inherit the wind

It is time Democrats quit pussy-footing around and call out the snow flakes that tend to throw elections to the Republicans.

Donald Trump has nominated his second Supreme Court Judge that will skew the High Court far right for decades to come. I am not shocked by this. Republicans have never keep a secret of their goals: to do away with Social Security and Medicare, overturn Roe vs Wade, oppose gay marriage and gay rights, enact biblical law and give massive tax breaks to the mega-wealthy and mega-corporations. This is who the Republicans proudly are.

Republicans play hardball – Democrats play Scrabble

Republicans fall in line – Democrats meander

Republicans demonize Democrats – Democrats talk about their friends across the aisle.

There is only one way to address this.

If you believe in democratic socialist principles – that the government has a responsibility to improve the lives of its citizens; then as Democrats we must give up our milk toast, politically correct demeaner and our fear of offending people. We need to call it as it is.

There are only two viable parties in this country, and in a Presidential election either a Democrat or a Republican will be elected.

If purity required you to opt out of supporting the Democratic candidate in the past election, then by default you elected Donald Trump.

If you could not bring yourself to vote for Hillary Clinton because of her e-mails; or you could not vote for Republicans or Democrats because both parties are imperfect; or if you wrote in the name Bernie Sanders; or because of your desired to appear pure and independent to your friends and neighbors you voted Libertarian or Green Party - then I don’t want to hear your lamentations when Roe vs Wade is overruled, when the Affordable Health Care Act is rolled back, when Gay rights are no longer constitutionally protected or children are being taken away from their mothers …

If you claim to be a liberal and did not vote for the Democratic candidate in the past Presidential election, then you should shut up. You own this.

William Gilliland

Farmington