Letter to the Editor: He who troubles his own house will inherit the wind
It is time Democrats quit pussy-footing around and call out the snow flakes that tend to throw elections to the Republicans.
Donald Trump has nominated his second Supreme Court Judge that will skew the High Court far right for decades to come. I am not shocked by this. Republicans have never keep a secret of their goals: to do away with Social Security and Medicare, overturn Roe vs Wade, oppose gay marriage and gay rights, enact biblical law and give massive tax breaks to the mega-wealthy and mega-corporations. This is who the Republicans proudly are.
Republicans play hardball – Democrats play Scrabble
Republicans fall in line – Democrats meander
Republicans demonize Democrats – Democrats talk about their friends across the aisle.
There is only one way to address this.
If you believe in democratic socialist principles – that the government has a responsibility to improve the lives of its citizens; then as Democrats we must give up our milk toast, politically correct demeaner and our fear of offending people. We need to call it as it is.
There are only two viable parties in this country, and in a Presidential election either a Democrat or a Republican will be elected.
If purity required you to opt out of supporting the Democratic candidate in the past election, then by default you elected Donald Trump.
If you could not bring yourself to vote for Hillary Clinton because of her e-mails; or you could not vote for Republicans or Democrats because both parties are imperfect; or if you wrote in the name Bernie Sanders; or because of your desired to appear pure and independent to your friends and neighbors you voted Libertarian or Green Party - then I don’t want to hear your lamentations when Roe vs Wade is overruled, when the Affordable Health Care Act is rolled back, when Gay rights are no longer constitutionally protected or children are being taken away from their mothers …
If you claim to be a liberal and did not vote for the Democratic candidate in the past Presidential election, then you should shut up. You own this.
William Gilliland
Farmington
5 Responses »
Leave a Response
Hey William..... I am proud to be an American and a Republican !!
Comrade! It is good to see you are so bent on your mission to spread your displeasure of the disunity of those of Socialist values that you would post this article not once, but twice! Perhaps if you post it a third time it will bring the light eyes of the blind fools who refused to vote for Comrade Hillary Clinton, having the audacity to question her pre-appointed position of being the leader of our nation! The primaries were fixed in her favor and the media had already elected her, so it should have been so!
Glory to the Motherland!
Comrade Shamus
Ok, where to begin....The supreme court is a constitutional driven entity not a political agenda driven one nor is it a law making body as dems want to make it. There actually are no laws anywhere in the constitution or on federal books stating that this person or that person can or can't get married, I don't know where people get that from. There was a time however that marriage was only carried out by the church(most churches don't endorse same sex marriage), the federal government can't interfere with nor prohibit the free exercise thereof. There is absolutely nothing saying the government can't embrace the ideals of one religion or another. As 99% of the elected officials are Christian, the government has always embraced Christian ideals, dems want people to believe there is a separation of church and state, there isn't.
If feminists truly hate men and the things they do or have done, then by default they should be against Roe v. Wade as 9 men heard the case and 8 men ruled on it. If Roe is overturned, it won't be the first time SCOTUS has been overturned by itself. Plessy v Ferguson, and so on. There is no constitutional amendment protecting murder, there are however 2 amendments protecting life, the 5th and the 14th. SCOTUS in 1973 was wrong to rule as it did. It ruled claiming privacy rights under the 9th amendment, there are no privacy rights protected by the 9th. Roe was decided by 7 men who were born during a time when infant mortality rates were much higher than they are today(a deciding factor for SCOTUS) in 2007 a baby was taken from the womb at 22 weeks,(legal abortion is 24 weeks) her name was Amillia, today she is a healthy, happy 11yr old.
Let's examine this line, "Republicans demonize Democrats – Democrats talk about their friends across the aisle."
Maxine Waters(D-CA) Called for the public harassment of cabinet members.
Hillary Clinton(D-NY) Called Trump supporters "a basket of deplorables."
Kamala Harris(D-CA) Remarked to Ellen that were she stuck in an elevator with Trump, Pence or Sessions, "Does one of us have to come out alive?"
And in closing I ask this...define democratic socialism and name one country where it has worked.
Oh, PS One last thing, The government's job is not to improve our lives, that is up to the individual. We have capitalism for a reason. It means if you are born poor you can die rich, if you are born rich, you can die poor. All you have to do is decide the how. The classes are fluid, people move up and down all the time. The government is under no obligation to keep you in the middle, you should want to do what you need to do to be in the middle or upper classes, or you can stay at the bottom, it's your choice.
Better to be far Right than to be far left..