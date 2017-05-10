Letter to the Editor: Health insurance vote bad deal for American people

Your Congress just killed the Affordable Care Act, giving a massive tax cut to the mega-wealthy. Of course, millions of people will lose their health coverage, but the Republican policy since Regan has always been that when the rich get wealthier the crumbs off their tables trickle down to the working stiffs. That has really worked for us so far, hasn’t it?

In effect we have gone back to the way it was before the Affordable Care Act, where insurance companies determine who gets health care and who doesn’t, and what you will pay.

But don't worry, the Republican bill has allowed $8 billion to set up a pool to cover preexisting conditions. It is estimated that the actual cost of covering preexisting conditions would be $360 billion; but Congress’s $8 billion smoke and mirrors should make you feel better.

While the cost of your insurance coverage sky rockets and your actual coverage decreases, you can always turn on Fox and Friends and hear how great it is that your vote helped kill ObamaCare.

William Gilliland

Farmington