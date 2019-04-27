Letter to the Editor: Hearing aids should be available

Tonight I finally made it to the school Board meeting at Mt Blue. This winter the weather prevented my attending. When Tom Ward was the superintendent he made sure the hearing aids were available. The school owns at least 18 small hearing aids which connect with the loud speakers used by Board members. Under the present administration the aids are no longer available. It is impossible for me to hear well enough to understand anything that transpires. I assume these aids were purchased with tax payer funds. As such they should be available at every meeting open to the public. When these systems are in use I can hear every word and can enjoy the meetings. Without them it is a total waste of my time (at my age I can’t afford to waste a moment). I hope other citizens will support me in my attempt to get the current administration to make this system available at all public meetings.

Charlotte Bogue

Farmington