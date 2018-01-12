Letter to the Editor: Hiring process for new superintendent deserves tax payer input

by Nancy Porter

RSU9 will be starting their hiring process for a new Superintendent within the next couple of months and the towns of the District are at the mercy of the Selection Committee, who are members of the Board of Directors. After the last couple of years of budget proposals, and the continued increases in those budgets, most supported by the present Board of Directors, I’m not sure I have faith in the Board to make good decisions.

We have 10 towns in our district. Most struggle to pay their district’s assessment. Perhaps if the Selection Committee had a representative from each town involved in the process, there could be some town input instead of just the board’s input in making a decision. That would spread the responsibility of hiring a new Superintendent on to the folks who likely are closer to the finances of each town than just the Board Members.

From observation, it appears our present board members are blind to the needs of the communities they serve. I can hear all the objections now. What do town’s people know? Why are they qualified to make a decision?

Well, each town has some pretty smart people who have been involved in business, town finances and professional level jobs of all kinds. Why are they less qualified to make a decision that will impact all of us than the present Board of Directors?

I don’t think they are. In fact, they may bring some totally different insight into the discussion. And that’s not a bad thing. Do you think you would like to be involved?

Contact your School Board member, and ask to be put on the list of possible town representatives. Or contact the Superintendent. It’s time people who pay the taxes to support our district had some influence on the selection of the people who are running the show.