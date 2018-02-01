Letter to the Editor: Human rights violations by Afghan security forces
As many local residents are trooping down to Narrow Gauge to watch "The Post," directed by Stephen Spielberg, may I suggest another direction we might take if we find ourselves with a moment of time and caring?
This direction has to do with the US involvement in Afghanistan, which even Trump had announced he would end, and about which we need to address our members of Congress. Not only does this war continue, now the longest in our national history, but new release of information (Think Pentagon Papers) has revealed that Pentagon funding has gone to Afghan security forces which have engaged in child sexual assault and other "gross violations of human rights". Over 70 billion dollars of our tax monies have supported this.
While we cry #MeToo and focus on sexual harassment in this country, our military fosters horrors abroad. How about a call to Senator Collins or Senator King on this? And more letters to the local papers: perhaps they would like to rise to the status of The Post. We all need to speak up to make this issue huge. Congress needs to halt all appropriations to Afghan security forces until the Pentagon proves that no American tax dollars will fund human rights violations.
America’s failed war in Afghanistan just keep getting deeper. The Viet Nam war came to an end cue in part to public outcry. Be inspired by the film, and pick up the phone, or make a trip down to the Senators' local offices.
Eileen Kreutz
Ms. Kreutz, with all due respect, it's not just the Afghan security forces committing human right violations in Afghanistan. I'm pretty sure the Taliban has/had one upped the Afghan security forces on gross violations of human rights, as did Hussein for that matter. I for one, am proud of the job our military did, and continues to do, in that country. I suppose we could withdraw out troops and send in the UN Peacekeeping forces, but considering the volatility of the country, I don't think they'd last long.
Obama didn't end it either. It's not sex you can't just pull out and expect bad things to stop happening. If we pulled out now, it would be Vietnam all over again, only this time more people will die when the Taliban and Al Quida move back in. We could easily overrun Afghanistan but the Rules of Engagement prevent it.
Yes, Afghanistan is a bi-partisan mistake, with blame spread to Bush, Cheney, Obama, Clinton, etc. Perhaps the hardest lesson for political leaders to learn is that while a military can win a war, it cannot shape the political outcome. The US won the 2003 Iraq war in three weeks. The US could not shape the political outcome (Iraq is now a close ally of Iran, and not pro-American). Afghanistan was won by early October 2001 - but again, the military cannot shape politics.
I think now we should not worry about who to blame. It's time we simply recognize that this was a mistake and disengage. Sure we could "overrun" Afghanistan - at high cost in lives and money - but what then? Would we be inspiring mass opposition against the "invading foreign power?"
Thomas Brackett Reed was a Maine Republican Speaker of the House in the 1890s. He made his stand against imperialism, opposing McKinley and Teddy Roosevelt. He argued that the US would only weaken itself and its principles if it intervened abroad and became like the European powers. Reed lost that battle, but perhaps his ideas should be reconsidered.
I’m not sure you have read or understand what the writer is referencing here, it’s the sexual abuse of boys on US bases by Afghan security soldiers whom are financed through our tax dollars.
While I can be and am proud of our military personnel, I am not proud of the mission they were and are given in the Middle East. We’re not safer at home because our military is there, this is a fact from our own government in which they speak about “blowback”.
But we wouldn’t be financing the “bad things”....
Overrun it and then what? Turn it into Chicago Mid East? Give em democracy?
You are aware that the taliban and al quida are two distinct and separate things right?
The Taliban control about 10% of Afghanistan and are present in 70% of the country. There is really no chance they'll be eliminated, no matter how long the Americans stay. The Afghan government controls about 57% of the country, down from 72% a few years ago. Al Qaeda probably has a few hundred members, they stay very secretive. ISIS is more visible, anywhere from 500 to 1000 members. The US has made it a priority to "kill terrorists" with the levels of bombings and attacks up dramatically. So far, this has not had much of an impact - it's unclear if the people being targeted are truly terrorists, or if the attacks aid terrorist recruitment.
I understand the concern about what happens when the US leaves, but at some point even those generally supportive of the conflict have to ask if continuing is in the US interest.
Pure,
I thoroughly understand the argument. My question to you would have to be whether or not we should shut down US bases because "some, but not all" Afghan soldiers are sexually abusing children? And really, if you want too discuss "blow back" shouldn't we look at the "big picture?" Blow back is coming from every corner of the globe, every civil war, every terrorist group, every sovereign nation. The United States doesn't have the monopoly on "blow back."
As for Mr. Erb and his reference to Speaker Reed. Kudos, at least the speaker took a stand. But I ask you this. Shall we build a wall? And if so, can that wall keep out those whom wish our nation harm? Or could they just fly planes over it....
One last point. It has always amazed me when people think they can stop the atrocities of this world by holding up a piece of cardboard with the words "resist war" written in black magic marker. How's that working out?