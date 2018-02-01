Letter to the Editor: Human rights violations by Afghan security forces

As many local residents are trooping down to Narrow Gauge to watch "The Post," directed by Stephen Spielberg, may I suggest another direction we might take if we find ourselves with a moment of time and caring?

This direction has to do with the US involvement in Afghanistan, which even Trump had announced he would end, and about which we need to address our members of Congress. Not only does this war continue, now the longest in our national history, but new release of information (Think Pentagon Papers) has revealed that Pentagon funding has gone to Afghan security forces which have engaged in child sexual assault and other "gross violations of human rights". Over 70 billion dollars of our tax monies have supported this.

While we cry #MeToo and focus on sexual harassment in this country, our military fosters horrors abroad. How about a call to Senator Collins or Senator King on this? And more letters to the local papers: perhaps they would like to rise to the status of The Post. We all need to speak up to make this issue huge. Congress needs to halt all appropriations to Afghan security forces until the Pentagon proves that no American tax dollars will fund human rights violations.

America’s failed war in Afghanistan just keep getting deeper. The Viet Nam war came to an end cue in part to public outcry. Be inspired by the film, and pick up the phone, or make a trip down to the Senators' local offices.

Eileen Kreutz

Industry